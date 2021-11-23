RANL targets grand finale

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

THE Rainbow Amateur Netball League (RANL) is targeting a splendid finish to the season which will see the curtain come down with a cup tournament.

RANL secretary-general Moses Gukurume said the league would host the Glow Cup either in Hwange or Kariba to mark the end of their 2021 calendar.

The league saw week four of its programme played at the weekend with games scheduled to end on December 11.

Gukurume said despite that the venue for the Glow Cup tournament had not yet been decided, it was all systems go.

“We are going to have the Glow Cup, either in Kariba or Hwange, to mark the end of the season. We are at an advanced stage in terms of planning for the cup, We hope to end the season on a high,” Gukurume said.

The league has witnessed a number of postponements due to logistical issues. “We are looking at trying to improve on our planning, resources mobilisation and distribution, we really need to improve a bit in that area,” he added.

Follow Magreth on Twitter @MagrethRuzvidzo