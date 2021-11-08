Platinum test for DeMbare

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

GIANTS Dynamos are set to clash with reigning league champions FC Platinum in a mouth-watering Chibuku Super Cup tie in the semi-final stage of the competition following a draw conducted in Harare yesterday.

The other semi-final match will see Ngezi Platinum Stars entertain newcomers Cranborne Bullets.

Both matches will be played during the November 20-21 weekend at the National Sports Stadium, while the final of the competition is scheduled for December 4.

Dynamos have struggled in this competition since its return, but are yet to lose a match this season.

FC Platinum won the cup in 2014.

Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa said his team was ready for the FC Platinum challenge.

“As Dynamos, we are ready for any team. It was expected that as we go towards the final, the number of teams will thin out and eventually, you will not be able to avoid some teams and I think we will be well prepared for the (FC Platinum) game,” he said.

Mupfurutsa said he was pleased with the progress Dynamos had made after a major investment into the squad in the past couple of seasons since its dismal league campaign in 2019.

“So far, we are satisfied with how the team has performed, but like what I have always said, we are still working on the team. It is not yet where exactly we want it to be and I think you have heard our coach also talking about that,” he said.

“We are coming from a phase where we have been rebuilding. We have brought in quite a number of players, so it is like a completely new team. So the development, both in terms of strategy and in terms of philosophy, is still underway.”

Ngezi Platinum, who are one of the favourites to land the cup they won in 2016, have set themselves the target to reach the final and will thank their lucky star for a generous draw.

“Reaching the Chibuku Super Cup final is one of our targets and it’s a premier position where we have to win it. We have been there before and we are excited that we are now in the semi-finals and we wait to see what happens in the semis before we talk of the final,” club chairman Leonard Musariri said.

However, Ngezi Platinum can only underrate ambitious Bullets, who are looking to grab the cup from their illustrious opponents, at their own peril.

“My wish is to lift the cup, but you never know with football, so we are going to work extra hard to make sure we achieve our target. We are working with youngsters and they are not difficult to motivate. Coming from Division One, we are happy with the progress,” Musariri said.