Platinum Queens target perfect record

By MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

AS the Premier Netball League (PNL) curtain comes down at the weekend, unbeaten Platinum Queens are hoping to maintain a perfect record.

The Platinum Queens side joined the newly-formed PNL this year having previously competed in the Rainbow Amateur League for the past three years.

While most teams in both leagues have been struggling with player fitness and consistency, it has been a different story for the platinum miners, who have gone 26 games unbeaten.

Platinum Queens coach Simbarashe Mlambo attributed the success to commitment and teamwork within the club.

“It’s all about the girls understanding each other. We really have a relationship going on, we do understand each other and we work as a team. We are just one big family with all the love and we support each other. It’s all about work ethics and professionalism and just raising that Pure Platinum Play flag high,” he said.

“In the next bubble on Saturday and Sunday, it’s promising to be fireworks in Beitbridge. But I think the girls know exactly what they want to do. They are on a mission, they like the sport they are in and they will do everything in their power to make sure that they stay in there. In sport, anything is possible, but we are going to give everybody a good run for their money.”

Mlambo will also take care of the African Union Sports Council Region Five Games netball team, with the tournament scheduled for December 2 to 12 in Lesotho and he is optimistic they will raise the country’s flag high.

“We are managing very well, COVID-19 hasn’t spared anybody, but we are trying hard to make sure that the girls gel together, understand each other and we create a certain way of playing,” he said.

“You know when you are taking kids from all over the country, it’s difficult co-ordinating them, but we have got ZINA [Zimbabwe Netball Association] supporting very well. They made sure that we were able to get into camp very early so that we sort out a few issues and it has worked out well for us.

“We will see how it goes in Lesotho, but I’m confident and happy with the progress we have made so far.”