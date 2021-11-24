NGZ Byo hosts Gweru’s Peripheral Chronicles exhibition

BY SHARON SIBINDI

NATIONAL Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo will today open a group exhibition titled Peripheral Chronicles for visual artists from Gweru.

NGZ in Bulawayo acting regional director Silenkosi Moyo told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the exhibition, that will run for three months, seeks to explore new approaches to contemporary art, contextual ideas and interrogate self-representation.

“Today we will be opening an exhibition which has young and veteran artists from Midlands which is still under the gallery’s geographic sphere.

“Our motive is to promote talent, develop creativity of the Midlands artists and make this an annual exhibition with new talent every year,” she said.

Moyo said the institution would promote and give young artists a platform to showcase their talents.

“The exhibition is part of the gallery’s provincial outreach programme of all areas under the gallery’s purview.

“This is a platform for Midlands artists to showcase their work at national level promoting and supporting them like all the artists as per our mandate,” she said.

The Gweru visual artists to showcase at the exhibition include Clara Mashangwai, David Carlsson, Divine Kumirai, Florah Maphosa, Keith Zenda, Kudakwashe Nhutsve, Luckson Munetsi, Milly Nhutsve, Munashe Kwaramba, Nomzamo P Ndebele, Patrice Nyika Samuel Sifani and Zindonga Maisiri.