NGO holds training for youths in farming

BY Stephen Chadenga

A GWERU-BASED non-governmental organisation, Midlands Aids Service Organisation (Maso), has trained 120 youths in poultry, rabbit and fish farming as an empowerment initiative.

“Our bid is to train the youth in sustainable agriculture activities so that they are economically empowered,” Maso chief executive Veronica Nhemhachena said at the organisation’s strategic workshop held in Gweru this week.

Speaking at the same occasion, Midlands provincial development officer in the Women’s Affairs ministry, Sithembile Dube, applauded Maso for the income-generating skills training to help fight unemployment.

“This is quite commendable as you are equipping young people with income-generating skills that keep them away from societal ills,” Dube said.

“We have more young people now resorting to sex work, exposing them to sexually transmitted diseases as well as HIV.

“Others are now taking drugs, but if they are occupied in farming projects that give them a living, they are less likely to resort to such social vices.”

She said such diversification in farming production was in line with the smart agriculture concept that mitigates climate change impacts affecting farmers.

Follow Stephen on Twitter @jagganox78