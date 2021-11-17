Manama Hospital renovations delayed by wet timber

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

RENOVATIONS of Manama Hospital, whose roof was recently blown off by strong winds, began yesterday after work was stalled due to wet timber which was unsuitable for use.

Matabeleland South provincial public works director Sjabuliso Ncube yesterday told Southern Eye that the wet timber stalled the project for two weeks.

Last month, strong winds hit Manama Hospital and destroyed some buildings.

The hospital has also been struggling as its mortuary has been dysfunctional for some time and needing rehabilitation.

“Work was supposed to commence at the hospital at the beginning of November, but we could not begin because the timber that we received was wet. We had to wait for it to dry for two full weeks,” Ncube said.

Government recently announced that it has set aside $28 million for the refurbishment of the hospital’s mortuary and maternity ward.

