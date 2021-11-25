Londoners’s 25 years of joy

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

DEFYING odds, fun and drinks has been the hallmark of Harare’s arguably most popular club, Londoners, in the last 25 years and the owners feel it’s celebration time.

The Strathaven-located pub, restaurant and sports bar has played host to the who-is-who of Harare, with socialites frequenting the joint for all sorts of entertainment — music, football, food and drinks.

The place, established by Peter Mubi 25 years ago, was the first public sports bar to open in Zimbabwe.

It is now being run by his wife, Deborah Joyce Mubi, who has remained in the game popularising it through diverse activities.

Despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic that has affected many businesses, Mubi told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that their silver jubilee cannot pass uncelebrated.

“We have to celebrate this. We have gone through a lot together with our revellers and Saturday (tomorrow) we should have lots of fun together,” she said.

Mubi said Londoners had played host to several artistes, including the late Oliver Mtukudzi and Chiwoniso Maraire, among others, and popularised activities that include pole dancing, which introduced popular dancers Zoey Sifelani and Beverly Sibanda.

“Several bands and artistes across genres were created and regularly performed here (Londoners). Among the artistes, who have staged performances are popular jazz outfit Jabavu Drive, Dumi Ngulube and Amagents and Africa Revenge as well as wheelspinners such as DJs Hitman, Peter Johns, Kelvin Soul Supreme and Tosh, among others,” she said.

“Who cannot forget our Thursday night pole dancing extravaganza firstly performed by Zoey, Bevy and Blue Virgins? With one of the pioneers of pole dancing Brenda Eveleigh, now based in the United Kingdom.”

Revellers have described the venue as a cosmopolitan entertainment and meeting place in Harare where people from all walks of life including businessmen, lawyers, doctors, politicians, among others frequent.

Mubi said the concept of Londoners, with its iconic London Street names, bridges and tourist spots, among others, was formulated to remind most Zimbabweans who visited or stayed in the British capital, to revive memories of the city.

From its early days up to the present, Londoners has hosted numerous pool tournaments and charity fund-raising events.

Mubi said the club gave back to the community, with beneficiaries including Emerald Hill School for the Deaf and Dumb, which received football kits and television sets.

She said Londoners also created Friends of the Warriors Trust to assist the Olympic Under-23s soccer team in their time of need.

“In celebrating our 25 years of existence, we remember and salute our fallen heroes, our workmates, our revellers, our colleagues and friends who stood the test of time,” Mubi said.

Guests will be entertained by Tyrant dance group, DJ Chaos, DJ Novice Taylor and the Godfatha DJ Paulito, who will also be celebrating his birthday on the day.