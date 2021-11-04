Leicester starlet set for Warriors debut

By Kevin Mapasure

Leicester City sensation Tawanda Maswanhise is in line to make his Warriors debut after he was invited for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia next week.

Maswanhise has been attracting rave reviews due to his performance for the English Premier Soccer League Under 23 side.

As Warriors prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals next year, coach Norman Mapeza has selected a number of players for assessment.

“It’s all about assessment and building a team for the AFCON tournament next year. We need to restore our pride and make Warriors fans believe in our national team again. We also need to start building a team for the future. That is why we have called in some local players, young players and some senior players for these last two World Cup qualifiers.”

Senior players including skipper Knowledge Musona and Teenage Hadebe are out due to injury.

GOALKEEPERS

Taimon Mvula (Dynamos) Donavan Benard (Chicken Inn) Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

DEFENDERS

Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic) Bruce Kangwa (Azam) Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns) Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana) Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi) Peter Muduwa (Highlanders) Godknows Murwira (Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS

Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum) Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy) Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants) Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune) Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United) Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) Ismael Wadi (JDR Stars)

STRIKERS

David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town) Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows)