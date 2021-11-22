LeBron James is ejected from game after elbowing Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart in the face and sparking a 20-man brawl on the court

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been ejected from a game after delivering a brutal blow to the face of Detroit Pistons power forward Isaiah Stewart .

James was instantly ejected after his left elbow and fist struck Stewart during a Pistons free throw in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game at at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

NBA league officials will now review footage of the incident to determine whether fines or suspensions are in order, but because this is only James’ second career ejection, a suspension is unlikely.

After the blow, both benches flooded onto the court as Stewart and James engaged in a shoving and screaming match.

A furious Stewart was seen with blood streaming down his face, screaming obscenities as coaches and teammates held him back, and was also ejected after repeatedly charging at James.

James and Stewart had to be separated multiple times, as the frantic game announcer ordered fans to remain in their seats and not attempt to join the scrum.

Footage from the game shows James slamming Stewart in the face with his left arm and fist as they grappled for position during a free throw.

Stewart drops to the court clutching his face, and James appears to acknowledge that play will have to stop, turning toward Stewart with his hand extended in an apparent gesture of apology.

A furious Stewart then charged at James, as teammates rushed to pull the two players apart.

Stewart, bleeding large amounts from around his right eye, grappled with teammates as he tried again and again to charge at James.

Coaches and referees tried in vain to hold Stewart back as he broke free repeatedly.