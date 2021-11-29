Judgement reserved on Innscor’s former manager US$308K payout case

BY SILAS NKALA

THE Bulawayo Labour Court on Friday reserved judgement in a case in which former Innscor Southern Region sales and marketing manager, Paul Chimboya had demanded US$308 000 damages after he was fired for allegedly sabotaging the company.

Chimboya wrote to the Registrar of the Labour Court on November 4, 2020 seeking reinstatement of the case after spending one year of deadlock over an out of court settlement negotiation.

Last Friday, Labour Court Judge president Mercy Moya-Matshanga heard submissions from Chimboya’s lawyer, Douglas Chikwangwani and the respondent’s lawyer, Brighton Ndove.

Judgement was reserved indefinitely.

Last year, the parties engaged in negotiations for an out of court settlement after the Labour Court Judge president Fatima Maxwell refused to hear Chimboya’s case merits due to errors on the documents.

The parties then agreed on the removal of the case from the roll, a decision which Maxwell upheld.

Chimboya was fired on December 27, 2017 on allegations of sabotaging the company, following the circulation of a letter deemed offensive to the firm.

He then demanded US$308 000 damages in lieu of reinstatement and US$91 000 back pay.

But Innscor offered to pay him ZW$972 000 as out of court settlement.

The company’s initial offer was ZW$135 000, followed by ZW$700 000 and lastly ZW$972 000 all which Chimboya rejected.