Hwange imposes $129k fine for illegal structures

BY SILAS NKALA

HWANGE Local Board (HLB) has imposed a $129 000 fine on residents who erect illegal structures.

According to the HLB latest report, the hefty fine is meant to force property owners to comply with council regulations.

HLB town planner Themba Sibanda told Southern Eye that most individuals and organisations embarking on infrastructural developments had improved adherence to council’s requirements due to the hefty fine imposed.

“We are receiving positive responses from builders and property owners that are meeting our inspectorate team, which emphasises on the need for compliance with the model building by-laws.

“The council is, however, facing a challenge to deal with historical infrastructural development anomalies.

“There are some historical development control issues in which we have been facing some resistance.

“Some property owners have been reluctant to comply, especially those owning shops in Empumalanga Phases I and II

areas.

“We also want to warn such perpetrators, that their act of resistance is inviting stiffer

penalties.

“Setting-up of illegal structures and developments currently attracts a fine of $129 000,” Sibanda said.

In October last year, HLB embarked on an exercise to identify illegal structures in residential, commercial and industrial areas.

