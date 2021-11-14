Gweru mayor launches Christmas Cheer Fund

BY ATHLAI TATENDA MDZUNGAIRI

GWERU City has targeted to raise goods worth US$50 000 for donation to underprivileged members of society this year.

“This year it is our aim to get US$50 000. As the mayor of Gweru, I kindly make a plea to all of you our honourable guests, to help through cash or kind so that we can assist underprivileged members of the society,” Mayor Josiah Makombe said on Friday at the launch of the 2021 Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund.

“Last year 92 primary and tertiary schools benefited from the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund. About 35 learning institutions are officially benefiting every term from the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund.”

Meanwhile, the officials observed a minute of silence at the launch in remembrance of Parsely Sithole, a beneficiary of the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund, who passed away recently after a long illness.

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, the Gweru City Council managed to conduct fundraising functions to support underprivileged members of society.

“Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted us from holding multiple fundraising functions. We only managed to hold just three fundraising activities,” Makombe said.

