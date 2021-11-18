Ex-Zifa boss praises SRC

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FORMER Zifa president Vincent Pamire has backed the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) decision to dissolve the local football mother board, saying the move was long overdue.

Pamire yesterday said the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa board members had become law unto themselves.

Fifa, however, frowns at government interference in football matters. As such, Zimbabwe faces a ban from participating in international football following the local body’s dissolution.

The Kamambo-led board was dissolved on Tuesday.

Pamire said what the SRC did could not be viewed as government interference.

“This is not interference, it is putting the house in order. I don’t want to pre-empt or assume what the SRC will do next. They obviously looked at and were aware of the consequences. I am hoping and praying that they have the right solution,” Pamire said.

The former Zifa president said local football is stagnant, questioning Zifa’s wisdom of going a full term without a vice-president.

Zifa vice-president Gift Banda was suspended, hauled before a disciplinary committee for a litany of charges that included usurping the powers of the executive after he made national team appointments in the absence of his president Kamambo.

Banda later called for a forensic audit into Zifa’s financial affairs, saying it was one of the reasons why he had been targeted.

He was cleared of any wrongdoing and the Zifa executive has not reinstated him.

“I think the (Zifa) suspension was right and long overdue. What you then do with the suspension is another story. Our national team ranking is low and we are going nowhere. There is the issue of the Zifa vice-president. Where is the vice-president? Zifa does not follow its own rules,” Pamire said.

He added: “How do you go a full term without a vice-president? The Zifa vice-president assists the president and in his absence takes over. But no one has ever bothered to tell the nation why he has not been replaced. You can’t leave out that position forever unless you have sinister motives. I don’t feel for them. It (Zifa board) have become a law unto themselves thinking Fifa will protect them. Hopefully, we can start from the grassroots and move forward.”