ChiTown launches stands audit

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA /TAFADZWA KACHIKO

CHITUNGWIZA Municipality has launched a verification exercise for all stands allocated from January 2019 to date as part of updating its property database.

In a statement yesterday, acting town clerk Tonderai Kasu said: “The verification exercise is critical in ensuring that council updates its property database and at the same time, it affords an opportunity for there to be processing of lease agreements for those that are yet to be issued with these.”

Kasu said the audit was targeting all residential, institutional, industrial and commercial stands.

“You are required to present to the verification team your offer letter, site plan and any other relevant document to prove that you are in legal occupation of the said stand and that it was duly offered by Chitungwiza Municipality,” he said.

Kasu warned the public against falling prey to criminals selling unverified stands.

“In view of the above, the public is strongly warned and cautioned against purchasing stands from third parties without conducting verifications with the municipality,” he said.

Government has been threatening to descend on land barons parcelling out council land without approval, especially in Chitungwiza.

Chitungwiza Municipality had previously threatened to demolish thousands of illegal structures in the town following revelations that some of the structures were built either on wetlands or land earmarked for recreational facilities.