Chikomba DDC in bribery storm

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

CHIKOMBA district development co-ordinator Michael Mariga (57) was arrested on Wednesday after he was allegedly caught red-handed receiving bribe money to facilitate the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the local authority and a non-governmental organisation.

Mariga was arrested after the police set a trap on him.

He was not asked to plead to the charge yesterday when he appeared before Chivhu magistrate Sam Chitumwa, who granted him $5 000 bail and remanded the matter to December 2, 2021.

The court heard that on November 15, 2021, Teresa Dangwa, founder of the Dangwa Initiative, approached Mariga to discuss the pending signing of a MoU with Chikomba Rural District Council.

Mariga had already approved the project and was seeking the council’s nod.

It is alleged that Mariga demanded US$150 to buy refreshments for council officials involved in the negotiations.

They later allegedly settled for US$60 and met on Wednesday at council chief executive officer Bullen Chiwara’s office, where she gave him the money.

Police immediately pounced on Mariga and recovered the bribe money, leading to his arrest.

He is being represented by lawyer Tafara Nsingo of Nsingo and Associates.

Follow Miriam on Twitter @FloMangwaya