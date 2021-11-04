Chidawu carves to preserve wildlife

BY TENDAI SAUTA

YOUTHFUL visual artist Abishebah Chidawu says he seeks to bring to the world’s attention the importance of protecting wild animals against cruelty.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Chidawu said animals were becoming scarce because of human predators and migration hence they needed safeguarding.

“Wild animals are becoming scarce and through my art, I wish to tell the world to prevent any form of cruelty against animals,” he said.

“I carve herons, Chester’s and sharks. I still need to learn more from my colleagues who do stone carving.”

A Chitungwiza Artist Centre groomed artist, Chidawu said: “Herons have long legs, long necks and are freshwater and coastal birds in the family Ardeidae which has 64 recognised species worldwide. They eat fish and squirrels among other foodstuffs and have turned out to be my favourite since my apprenticeship with renowned artist James Chidawu,” he said.

Chidawu bemoaned lack of resources in his line of work.

“Working capital for bigger projects is still a problem for several fine and recycle artists. I need more electric tools to enable myself to work efficiently and safely,” he said.

Chidawu, who was popularised by social media, admitted that he was struggling to convert popularity to sales.

“Popularity does not bring food on the table and that is why artists found it difficult to survive during the harsh times of COVID-19. The government should come in full strength to support artists with a resilient transaction system for arts business,” he said.

“Zimbabwe embassies in foreign countries should help spread the goodness of the country through artworks.”

