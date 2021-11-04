Chevrons pleased with WC qualifiers’ draw

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

Zimbabwe women’s cricket team coach Adam Chifo is confident that his team can go beyond group stages in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers taking place in Harare starting this month.

The matches will be played at four separate venues — Takashinga Cricket Club, Harare Sports Club, Sunrise Cricket Club and Old Hararians — from November 21 to December 5.

Zimbabwe are in Group B together with Pakistan, Bangladesh, the United States and Thailand, whom they will open their campaign with on November 21 at Harare Sports Club.

In an interview with NewsDay Sport yesterday, Chifo said he was happy with the group placings and believed his team had a good chance to achieve set objectives.

“We actually seem to be in a very good group. All of them are good teams, but we feel that if we apply ourselves and we really want it more, we stand a good chance. At the end of the day, it’s how much effort we put on the field, otherwise it’s not a group that we can be cracking our heads in terms of going to the next round,” he said.

“There is not much time before the big tournament. What we will be doing is fine-tuning and making sure that when the time arrives for the tournament our players have got full energy and we have managed any injuries and we are all ready to give it a 100%.”

The top three teams from the tournament will join Australia, England, South Africa, India and the hosts New Zealand who have already qualified for the event.

Zimbabwe are hosting Bangladesh in a three-match one-day international series, which will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on November 10, 12 and 15.

“Bangladesh marks the end of our preparations going to the big tournament so obviously we will be looking to fine-tune preparations against them. We are very grateful to be playing against Bangladesh because we know that they are quite an experienced side,” Chifo said.

“They have played a lot of international cricket. They have been to the World Cup before, so we stand to learn a lot from them going to the qualifiers.”

Sharne Mayers returns to the squad almost three years since she last played for the national team.

“We pretty much have the same squad we had on our last tour, but of note is that Christabel Chatonzwa is back in the squad and also Sharne Mayers will be joining us. She has been away for almost three years, but she’ll be with us also,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t have Chipo Mugeri back as she is still recovering, but pretty much it’s the same squad we had for the past series.”