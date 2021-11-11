Beatrice transformer thieves denied bail

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

SIX armed robbers, who damaged a Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) transformer worth US$15 700 at Bonata Farm in Beatrice were on Tuesday denied bail by Chitungwiza magistrate Isheanesu Matova, who said they had resisted arrest, which rendered them unfit for bail.

John Mafigu (30), Office Chanakira (33), Sarai Chimpeni (31), Munyaradzi Kichini (27), Evidence Masawi (31) and Innocent Chawaguta (34) were arrested by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detectives based in Beatrice on October 26.

“The police managed to arrest the accused through the help of a mob. Chawaguta evaded arrest at Beatrice Police Station and was later arrested at his home through involvement of the canine section,” Matova said.

The first complainant is former Vice-President Joyce Mujuru represented by Samuel Louis (66). Louis, who resides at her Ruzambo Farm, although employed at the neighbouring Bonata Farm as a security officer.

According to the State’s case, the accused attacked Louis, who was guarding the property before stealing armoured cables from the electric motor.

They returned later intending to steal a Zesa transformer.

However, this attracted the attention of other security guards who went to investigate, but the thieves ran away. Chanakira and Masawi were later apprehended and implicated their accomplices, leading to their arrest.

Police recovered the transformer, a Toyota vehicle, bolt cutter and armoured cables which will be used as exhibits.

