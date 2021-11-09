Address urban rot first, Chamisa told

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

Zanu PF-aligned cleric Obadiah Musindo has challenged MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to address the rot caused by his opposition councillors in urban areas before taking his campaign to the rural areas, where “he commands low support”.

Chamisa has since last month been criss-crossing the countryside drumming up support for his MDC Alliance party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

For years, the rural areas have become known as Zanu PF strongholds, with the opposition firmly in control of urban constituencies.

Musindo told NewsDay yesterday that Chamisa should first account for his “magnificent leadership failure in urban areas before he exports it to rural areas”.

Chamisa has toured Masvingo, Mashonaland Central, Manicaland and Mashonaland West provinces as he drums up support for his party in the build up to the 2023 elections.

“Since he took over as the party leader of the MDC, he has focused more on power retention as opposed to serving the people,” Musindo said.

“All urban local authorities that are under his party are a shame. Chamisa has done little to instil leadership in his councillors. Look at the quality of councillors that are in his party, they are corrupt, inept and greedy. They have no idea of growing the municipalities they serve.”

The MDC Alliance controls almost all urban councils, but due to infighting within the opposition, Zanu PF has benefited from the implosion while service delivery has suffered.

Over 100 MDC Alliance councillors have been recalled by the MDC-T faction led by Douglas Mwonzora and by-elections to replace them are still to be conducted.

Musindo said Chamisa should put his house in order before going to the rural communities as this would be an exercise in futility.

“He should show the people what his councils have achieved under his reign. The roads in all urban councils are a mess, garbage is everywhere, sewage freely flows into people’s homes and Chamisa has not even tried to take responsibility for that.”

MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba said: “Zanu PF is running scared and knows that its days are numbered, hence the noise from its praise singers.

“Not even the attacks by its supporters and hangers-on will stop change, the freedom train is moving.”