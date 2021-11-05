5 Zanu PF youths up for robbery, violence

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

FIVE Zanu PF youths who went on a rampage, assaulting and robbing vendors at Chitungwiza’s Jambanja marketplace since March this year have been arrested.

The youths, who allegedly belong to a militia group named Black Vendetta, appeared before magistrate Isheanesu Matova on Tuesday.

Matova granted them $10 000 bail each.

Tawanda Katsande, Moses Chamboko, Richard Magwenzi, Maxwell Chipere, Obvious Chitembwe were ordered not to visit Jambanja market until the finalisation of their case.

They were charged with robbery and assault as defined in the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

They committed the offence on separate days beginning in March when they damaged a cloakroom belonging to Taketwo Chikazaza.

On July 12, they allegedly assaulted Abel Changachirere before robbing him of his US$90.

On May 10 and October 12, they allegedly assaulted Tsitsi Chari with unknown objects and Ananias Dzinoda with clenched fists respectively. Their trial has been set for December 8.