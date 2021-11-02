2 men arrested for stealing ex-ministers house

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

TWO men appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday facing forgery charges after they crafted fake documents and sold former Education minister Dzingai Barnabas Mutumbuka’s house.

Mutumbuka lives abroad.

Prosper Biziweck (43) and Tatenda “Shaft” Wakatama (44) were remanded to today for bail ruling.

It is alleged that on June 22, 2021 the two, together with accomplices Jonah Ngome, Taurai Makata, Peter Chigayo and Kenias Mutyasira, who are still at large, forged title deeds of house number 90, Harare Drive, Chisipite in Harare which is registered in Mutumbuka’s name to be in Ngome’s name.

The duo was working with officials from the Deeds Registry offices.

As a result of the forgery, they managed to sell Mutumbuka’s house to Harrison Marange for US$140 000.

Ngome was found in possession of a City of Harare tax invoice which he used in the sale of Mutumbuka’s house.

The investigating officer said there were WhatsApp messages where Marange was demanding US$45 000 from the duo which he paid as deposit towards the purchase of the

house.

The accused were summoned by the police, but they did not present themselves and Wakatama was arrested after a 12-hour manhunt.

