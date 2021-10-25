Zifa Northern Region secures sponsorship

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

ZIFA Northern Region has secured a sponsorship package with Axis Solutions for a cup competition which will be unveiled on Tuesday.

The company will bankroll an eight-team knockout tournament, which marks the return to competitive action in the lower leagues since 2019 when football was iced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has given lower leagues and women’s football the green light to resume activities.

In a statement, Zifa Northern Region chairperson Martin Kweza said the partnership will go a long way in improving players development.

“This is a commitment from the league in its efforts to enhance player development by increasing the number of competitions within the league,” Kweza said.

“We pledge to do our best to protect the image of the sponsor, Axis Solutions, yet at the same time increase his brand awareness across all environs.”

The region’s vice-chairperson Sweeney Mushonga echoed the same sentiments saying the tournament will help players showcase their talents having been idle for a long period.

“The Axis Solutions Super Cup will present our players with an additional platform, apart from the league, to showcase their skills through increased competition. It also allows other sponsors a platform to market their products and this again widens the leagues revenue streams,” Mushonga said.

“The successful hosting of Axis Solutions Super Cup will again serve as a testimony that our league has come of age and can be trusted by other corporates for similar engagements. The tournament again offers player scouts an expanded horizon to continuously observe player performance for marketing to other foreign leagues.”

“Individual awards come in as an icing on the cake as they push players to fight for individual prizes and collectively team glory,” he added.

Axis Solutions will offer prize money for the participating teams, sponsor the goalkeeper of the tournament award, top goalscorer as well as the coach and player of the competition.

There will also be an award for the most disciplined team.

The Zifa Northern Region has already trained COVID-19 compliance Officers in preparation for the resumption of football.

