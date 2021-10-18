Yellow World works on City project

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO-BASED youth-led non-profit arts organisation, Yellow World says it is working on a project called Key To The City (K2C) to enhance the safety and meaningful participation of young people in marginalised communities.

Mellisa Ncube of Yellow World told NewsDay Life & Style that they use art as a tool for community development through multimedia.

“Yellow World works with grassroot artists of all genres as a way to provide platforms for them to showcase their talent through the different activities we do. Currently we are facilitating a project called Key To The City (K2C),” she said.

Ncube said as part of the K2C project, they recently premiered a movie titled Ikasi – the Hood at Ster-Kinekor in partnership with Bulawayo based film production Film & TV Resources and worked with Young Artists Development School in the production and distribution of content.

She said the movie shot in Nketa features Shown Kembo, Pearl Ngwenya, Kumbilani Ncube, Nokuthaba Neshiri and Shammah Ndlovu.

“This movie, Ikasi – the Hood, is part of the Street Cinema tour activity, where we will be touring different communities in and around Bulawayo showcasing the film and having conversations on issues to do with youth safety,” she said.

“The film is based on an orphaned teenage boy who dares to dream, but societal restrictions and financial constraints pull him into a pit of drug dealing, violence and more poverty. However there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.” ENDS

