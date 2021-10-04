‘Toxic bosses’ are a reality

By Emmanuel Zvada

USUALLY when you have a boss who is difficult to deal with, there seems to be nothing you can do but to accept and adjust or resign — for these are the only two options. If you have not had a bad boss yet in your career, consider yourself lucky. If you have one now and you are feeling the impact everyday at work, there are a few pieces of advice I will share in this article. A difficult boss can make even the best of jobs a nightmare, hence you need proactive ways to effectively deal with “bad boss” behaviour.

All organisations have the potential of having toxic bosses and experiencing that situation is more common than you think.

As you share your story, you will be astounded to hear that almost everyone you know has gone through such horrific experience especially from their bosses.

A toxic work environment is one where employees find it difficult to work or progress in their careers due to a negative atmosphere created by co-workers, company culture or the bosses themselves.

Any job where the work, atmosphere, people, or any combination of these things cause serious disruption to an employee’s life is an unhealthy job and it’s toxic to say the least.

Are you not a bad boss?

Many bosses fall into the bad boss category because they fail to provide clear direction, regular feedback, recognition for contribution, and a strategic framework of goals that enable their employees to see their progress. Bad bosses may harass or physically assault employees.

Managing a difficult boss is a challenge that depends on the boss’ character and personality.

Some are chronically unreasonable while others just exhibit untoward reactions during stressful situations.

If you have a particularly bad boss, you are likely to experience one or more of the following in your workplace. Very bad bosses most commonly do the following:

Your boss is never wrong, they don’t admit

Learning to admit that you are wrong is one of the best things you can do for your employees if you are a manager.

If your boss refuses to admit that they are wrong, this means they are not willing to go out of their comfort zone for you.

Admitting mistakes sends a message to your employees that it is a safe environment to take smart risks and above that, you are encouraging innovation through experimentation. A toxic boss is incapable of acknowledging that they are a human being who, like the rest of us, makes mistakes.

Micromanaging is their DNA

By definition, “micromanaging” is when a leader tries to control every part of a situation, even small details.

In the workplace, this means that a micromanager will do everything in their power to ensure they have total control over their team and the projects, they are responsible for. Oftentimes, micromanagers cannot let go of responsibilities, and they may even assign projects to others but will end up taking over anyway. When employees constantly feel that everything they do is scrutinised, they become frustrated and stressed out at work — which often leads to burnout. Not only that, but they will feel a loss of autonomy, which can impact their work performance and capacity to be creative, solve problems and excel in their role.

Bad bosses do not trust employees — Trust is compromised

Lack of trust in the workplace is a virus that can result in a diseased workplace culture. Trust is one of the core foundations of a successful organisation. But in a toxic work environment, trust is perceived as something that needs to be earned.

Equally, a lack of trust in an employer or boss might be evident through the absence of open discussion in meetings.

In this regard, the staff may not feel that their contributions are valued and as a result, keep quiet on key issues that can even affect organisations negatively. The workplace will not survive without trust.

They practise favouritism and office politics

Nobody wants to be in a company where the boss plays favourite. It’s good if you are the favourite employee, but it’s not good for everybody else.

Maybe the reason why some employees refuse to follow instructions is that they know the boss will not appreciate their contribution.

True, we cannot avoid having star employees because of their effort, skill and wit. But the fact of the matter is they aren’t the only employees in your organisation and as a leader, you have to give everyone the same treatment.

Favouritism can be fairly benign in some situations, but it can also be much more serious and develop into a hostile environment for others.

If you are an employee, it’s very crucial that you avoid office politics and do not get involved in gossip and hearsay.

The boss does not compensate you properly

Have you ever been asked to take on more responsibilities with no promise of a pay rise? Nothing makes a job more miserable than a bad boss — particularly the kind who has no qualms overworking the staff.

Sure, sometimes you are going to be asked to go above and beyond your duties, and you will have to comply because that is just part of being a team player. But feeling unappreciated or like you are constantly being taken advantage of at work is absolutely not in anyone’s job description.

If you feel that you are underpaid relative to your contribution, then a one-on-one talk with your boss to air your views may be the solution because your superior may have overlooked your value to the company.

The boss takes credit for your accomplishments

You share an idea with your boss, only to see him present it in a meeting as his own. Nothing undermines employees’ trust more than having a boss take credit for their work. Taking ideas of employees especially on the part of bosses is an example of power grab.

This normally breeds backstabbing and a pandemic of the glory hog syndrome if not taken care of.

If your boss or manager has stolen an idea or taken credit for your contribution, the first thing to remember is this situation says more about them, than it does about you, hence you have to assess properly before letting everyone know.

If you feel the idea is crucial, communicate everything over the email so that there will be a track record that you are the owner of the idea.

What to do about a bad boss

If you feel undermined and you have decided it is time to do something about your bad boss, then you should consider taking certain action such as asking co-employees who are in the same predicament to support you in this undertaking.

You may be successful in convincing your boss’ boss.

However, if a positive result is not achieved, you may consider seeking legal advice, or seeking employment elsewhere.

This is better than sacrificing your health to the stress of handling a difficult boss.

It is often said that people quit bosses, not jobs.

A bad boss can make a good job miserable and a bad job unbearable.

Beyond the negative impact on individual employees, ineffective managers can also cost companies lots of money in turnover and lost productivity.