By Erasmus Makarimayi

THERE’S so much we need to grasp and handle that the New Covenant delivered to us freely. We are beneficiaries of the mysteries of the Godhead invested in born again believers or as the Bible puts it, new creation/creature. The church has to get to a point of real acknowledgement and grasp of who we’re in Christ. These mysteries are hidden to the world but demystified and revealed to us family members.

It’s clearly spelt out; there is no need to beat about the bush. 1 Corinthians 2:12, confirms: “Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the spirit which is of God; that we might know the things that are freely given to us of God.”

A demarcation line is already established. We operate from the divine spiritual level and realm which science, philosophy, psychology, religion nor any field of human endeavour can perceive and comprehend.

The icing on the cake is the things are freely given to us. It even goes further in 1 Corinthians 2:13, New King James Version: “These things we also speak, not in words which man’s wisdom teaches but which the Holy Spirit teaches, comparing spiritual things with spiritual.” Wow, how sweet and marvellous.

We need to behold and get these spiritual realities, firmly tucked in our inner being.

The next verse goes 1 Corinthians 2:14: “But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.”

When the world goes haywire, the mature believers choose humility and silence while behind closed doors move the world with arsenal that the world remains dumbfounded.

After crucifying Jesus and fast forward to the day of Pentecost, the gurus could not find where to hide when they saw many (please allow my language) “Jesuses” born out of the risen Christ.

The unsaved world stood astonished when they heard various languages and the power of God on display.

All they could conclude was, Acts 2:13: “Others mocking said, These men are full of new wine.”

Hear us out there, we’re not drunken, confused nor mental cases; we are in a different realm and paradigm. Join in for free. Just receive and believe the Gospel of Christ. The Bible goes on in 1 Corinthians 2:7-8: “(7) But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, even the hidden wisdom, which God ordained before the world unto our glory: (8) Which none of the princes of this world knew: for had they known it, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory.” Jesus is The Way dear reader.

I cannot skip 1 Corinthians 2:5: “That your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God.”

Let me answer the question, do we (believers) pray for the power of God? Let the Bible speak.

It says in Ephesians 1:19-21: “(19) And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power, (20) Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places, (21) Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come:”

The interpretation of this power is power exceeding target. The power goes beyond comprehension on this side of eternity.

It’s like going on bird hunting with rocket launchers. When God raised Jesus from death, He deposited power exceeding power.

You can still then say but it’s Christ’s power not mine. Hold on. Ephesians 2:6, solves that for us: “And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:”

Ah, we are in heavenly places in Christ and reigning.

The Bible goes further in Ephesians 1:22-23: “(22) And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church, (23) Which is his body, the fullness of him that filleth all in all.”

Such is the extraordinaire of the power of the Godhead.

You may still insist on praying for something you have. Apostle Paul directs in Ephesians 1:17-18: “(17) That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him: (18) The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints.”

So it’s an issue of seeing and knowing things already in our possession! I rest my case. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy.

To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen.

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.