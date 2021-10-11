Storm leaves trail of destruction in Byo

BY NIZBERET MOYO

STRONG winds hit parts of Bulawayo on Monday and left a trail of destruction in the city.

Emganwini Residents Association chairperson Janana Ngwenya yesterday told Southern Eye that the storm was so violent that it left many residents counting their loses.

“The storm started on Sunday afternoon blowing from the eastern direction. As I speak, I am holding my roof ridge which was removed by the storm, leaving a hole on the roof,” Ngwenya said.

He said the Emganwini area experienced power outages, adding that the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) was yet to rectify the fault.

“We cannot blame the storm since it is a natural disaster. ZETDC should come and assess the damage. Our electricity lines have been affected. If similar violent winds recur, we will be in serious trouble,” he said.

Mpopoma Residents Association chairperson Stanslous Dube confirmed that the storm affected the high-density suburb.

“When I came back from work, I found that the storm had damaged my fruit trees. Several other people were counting loses,’’ Dube said.

ZETDC western region manager Lovemore Chinaka said power outages were as a result of the strong winds that were experienced in the city on Sunday.

Other areas that were affected include Pumula, Gwabalanda and Cowdray Park.

Similar winds left a trail of destruction in Matabeleland South last week. A maternity home at Tshelanyemba had its roof blown away.

