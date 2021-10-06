Stage set for Gweru Agric Show

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

PREPARATIONS for this year’s edition of the Gweru Agricultural Show are in full swing with dates for the business extravaganza already set, Southern Eye has established.

The four-day show will run from October 28 to 31.

Show manager, Victoria Chikukwa yesterday said the Gweru Agricultural Show Society was targeting 120 exhibitors.

“So far more than 60 exhibitors have confirmed participation and we hope to double that figure by the time the show begins,” Chikukwa said.

She, however, said the show would be held under strict observance of COVID-19 regulations.

“This year we have partnered the Ministry of Health and the Gweru City Council health department to ensure adherence to COVID-19 regulations,” Chikukwa said.

She said five participants had already taken up stands, these include Bison Agro Machinery, Relievers Funeral Services, Royal Secrecy International and Silo Industries.

Chikukwa said a guest of honour would be announced once preparations are complete.

This year’s show will be held under the theme, Embracing climate change and corporate social responsibility.

