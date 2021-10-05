Shot in the arm for underprivileged pupils in Kadoma

BY EVANS MATHANDA

Kadoma deputy mayor and councillor for ward 6 Tendai kokera has applauded Ikonnect Kadoma Trust ( IKT) for its scholarship program development initiative aimed at uplifting the less privileged children who are at primary and secondary level.

IKT is a registered charity organisation which was formed in 2019 in Kadoma with the aim of preserve and protect the environment as well as propagating the significance and sustainable development in maintaining ecological balance.

Kokera said that the scholarship scheme is a positive move towards the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal number 4 of quality education to address inequalities in the educational sector.

“The Ikonnect Kadoma scholarship program is a positive move towards development as it helps the underprivileged especially during this time of economic crisis in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic. We welcome the initiative as a timely and empathetic development adventure which might need proper monitoring and evaluation strategies to ensure sustainability,” she said.

Some of the schools with students who benefited include Kuwadzana secondary school, Munyaradzi secondary school, Munyaradzi primary school , Mupamombe primary school and Tafadzwa primary school.

Raphael Murunguzha, a headmaster at Tafadzwa government primary school, told Newsaday that the IKT scholarship program is a development program that should not fail.

“Once again we would like to express our gratitude to IKT for bringing such a development for the less privileged pupils in our community. Education for all is the way to go,” he added.

More than 20 pupils have benefited from this program and one needs a letter from the school, ward councillor and Social Welfare Department to be a beneficiary. The beneficiaries would be selected from within the seventeen wards in Kadoma Constituency.

A grade two pupil from Mupamombe primary school Paneshe Chitsa (not real name) said that she was happy to be one of the beneficiaries, adding that this program has helped her single mother who has been facing challenges in raising her tuition fees.

“I am so happy to be part of the IKT scholarship program, my mother is a vendor who is taking care of our family and during this time of Covid-19 lockdown it is even difficult for her to buy food and pay our school fees at the same time,” she added.

Moud Jennifer Chimboza who is core founder for IKT said the scholarship scheme is meant to provide an equal chance for the privileged children to attend school.

“To facilitate this, our organisation is aiming to partner with other CSOs with similar objectives and to cooperate with individuals who are willing to partner us through this journey,” Chimboza said.