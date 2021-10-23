HomeInternationalPutting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist...
Putting the flame out: Nando’s cuts ties with Cliff’s show after racist incident

Grilled chicken brand Nandos has announced the termination of its five-year sponsorship of broadcaster Gareth Cliff’s Burning Platform show following a racist incident.

Cliff hosted a discussion on politics and the upcoming elections with DA Leader John Steenhuisen and community activist Mudzuli Rakhivhane in which Cliff insinuated that racism was not as big a problem as poor service delivery.

He also went on to say that nobody cared about Rakhivhane’s lived experiences of racism as a black person in South Africa.

“I don’t think that many people are interested. In fact, the IRR [Institute of Race Relations] has shown us endless reports of people who say that racism is at the bottom of their list of priorities and concerns,” Cliff said.

Steenhuisen nodded in agreement with Cliff’s statements.

 

The video sparked immediate outrage when it made its way to social media, with many calling for Nandos to do something.

Some even called for a boycott of the brand.

 

Nandos then posted a statement on Saturday announcing the termination of its sponsorship.

-Eyewitness 

