Provide solutions to problems, Mnangagwa urges varsities

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged universities and institutions of higher learning to use their knowledge to offer solutions to problems bedevilling the country.

He said universities and institutions of higher learning should empower communities with knowledge to beneficiatiate their products. He said this while officially-opening the Chinhoyi University of Technology dairy and milking parlour on Friday last week.

“Chinhoyi University of Technology is well-positioned to become a key player in the development and application of science and technology and national development for Mashonaland West province,” Mnangagwa said.

“The university is commended for rolling out a robust artificial insemination programme for the production of semen to grow our national livestock herd. The milking parlour we are commissioning today is a project that will modernise dairy milk production and the processing systems for the university and surrounding farmers.”

He said young men and women should be innovative and develop value-added dairy products, leveraging on the milk that will be produced by the parlour.

“The positive strides we have witnessed in other sub-sectors of agriculture must be replicated to grow the dairy industry. The improvement of genetics, replenishment and growth of the dairy herd, production of quality and affordable dairy feed, as well as appropriate training and good animal husbandry must be prioritised,” he said.

Mnangagwa said the university should also roll out a pasture development programme to complement the on-going presidential pastures development initiative and to enhance good national breeding and management.

“This must also serve to empower small-holder farmers in and around Mashonaland West province,” he said.

