Phiri carves against GBV

BY TENDAI SAUTA

MULTI-TALENTED artist Charity Phiri has joined the protests against gender-based violence (GBV) through poetry.

Phiri told NewsDay Life & Style that she will be spreading the message about violence against women through her artistic works, which include fashion design, sculpture, acting and poetry.

“I believe lack of communication and education in a world that demands an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset are causes of domestic violence,” she said.

Despite being an apprentice to her husband Shepherd since August last year, Phiri donated to the Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation ministry.

She specialises in flowers, but has also done Marigold, jewelry box as her first piece and Jasmine, a polocrosse racket.

Her recent sculpture sale is of Tiffany, a white opal stone flower with leaf as well as Rosemary, a green opal stone with leaf and, a number seven engraved in natural brown stone on the back.

Phiri is also into short films with the group Fun City Theatre.

“I am a multi-talented bombshell who is not afraid to try out new things to herself,” she said.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe