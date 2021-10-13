November Zimsec exam timetable out

BY ARNOLD FANDISO

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) yesterday released the November 2021 Zimsec Ordinary level examination time table.

The examinations will begin on Monday, November 22, 2021, and end on Monday January 31, 2022.

Students writing the Wood Technology and Design Paper 2 will be the first to sit for the exams on November 22, while those writing the Economic History paper will be the last on January 31 in 2022.

In September, Zimsec announced that 2021 Grade 7 examinations will commence on December 1.

The Zimsec examinations were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which also affected schools.