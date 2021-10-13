No jail time for Chillspot, Dhama

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

POPULAR dancehall producers Arnold “DJ Fantan” Kamudyariwa, Tafadzwa “Levels” Kadzimwe and rising music promoter Simbarashe “Dhama” Chanachimwe of David House Promotions will not face any jail time after the High Court yesterday reduced their 12-month jail term to three months with an option of a $2,000 fine.

The three were convicted in January this year on their own guilty plea by Harare provincial magistrate, Vongai Muchuchuti after they organised a New Year’s Eve bash in violation of national COVID-19 lockdown regulations barring public gatherings.

Thousands of music enthusiasts attended the bash at the populous Matapi Flats in Mbare which authorities described as a potential COVID-19 super spreader.

The trio, represented by lawyer Dumisani Mtombeni, were slapped with a 12-month jail term and had six months suspended on condition of good behaviour but were released on bail pending appeal.

Their appeal was heard by judges of appeal Justices Pisirayi Kwenda and Benjamin Chikowero after the State conceded that their sentence was too harsh.

In their mitigation, the trio told the court that they were ready to become brand ambassadors and lead the youths in COVID-19 awareness campaigns.

In celebrating the ruling, DJ Fantan who took to social media Facebook said: “Today the Zimdancehall fraternity is very happy citing the judgment on DJ Fantan and Levels case they have declared October 13 as Zimdancehall Freedom Day.”