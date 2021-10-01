Mhangura headman in dock over State land

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

A HEADMAN at Silver Hills Farm in Mhangura was on Thursday arraigned before a Chinhoyi magistrate for allegedly selling State land.

According to the State, sometime last year, Obediah Muchada collected US$50 from each villager claiming that he wanted to bring officers from the Lands ministry to peg land and issue them with offer letters.

He, however, instead, brought a local youth from the nearby Tessi Farm, who is believed to be connected to political bigwigs to do the

pegging.

Some of the villagers asked him why he invited the local youth, instead of Lands ministry officials, but Muchada allegedly threatened to evict them.

It is also alleged that some villagers had been ordered to part away with US$400 or more to be given land by the headman.

The villagers reported the issue to the police, but there was no action, forcing them to approach a justice lobby group, the Southern Africa Regional Anti-Organization in Chinhoyi, leading to Muchada’s arrest.

He was remanded out of custody to October 13.

