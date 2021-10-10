Jiggaz laid to rest

BY DONALD NYANDORO

POPULAR award-winning dancehall singer and actor George “Jiggaz” Tanjani, who died last Friday, was laid to rest yesterday at Mbudzi Cemetery in Harare. Jiggaz who was based in Glen Norah died of blood pressure related complications on Friday morning at Westend Hospital in Harare where he was admitted. He was 39. Savanna Trust and Theatre director, Daniel Maphosa, who is also Jiggaz’s brother told NewsDay Life & Style that they have been robbed of a family man who was a hard worker.