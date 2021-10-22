Govt still undertaking studies on vaccinating children

BY NIZBERT MOYO

GOVERNMENT is still undertaking studies on vaccinating children against COVID-19, nearly two months after Cabinet announced that it would roll out jabs to minors between 14 to 17 years of age.

This comes amid revelations that South Africa this week started giving COVID-19 jabs to adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years with the goal of inoculating at least six million people in the age group in that country.

COVID-19 taskforce national co-ordinator Agnes Mahomva told NewsDay Weekender that the Health ministry was still making assessments with the help of experts.

She said she was aware that the ministry was still making assessments based on a scientific approach to guide government on how to proceed.

“A decision was made by the Cabinet on that. Once a decision has been made, the ministry responsible picks it up and acts,” Mahomva said.

“You have to consult with the Ministry of Health and Child Care for the nitty-gritties. I am aware that they are seized with the data and they have been doing assessments with some health experts and that has to be scientific based.”

However, in announcing the decision, government had claimed that it was going to make the country one of the first countries in Africa to extend vaccination to children.

