Govt commends CUT for contributing towards GDP

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

GOVERNMENT has applauded Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) for its contribution towards national economic growth in the country through its scientific and agricultural innovations.

This was said by Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka last week during the launch of the CUT Dairy and Milk Value Additional Centre of Excellence.

“We are happy that CUTs School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology is working hard to positively contribute to the gross domestic product of the province and the nation through the dairy production and milk value-addition project,” Mliswa-Chikoka said.

“The project is also benefiting our province as we endeavour to improve the quality and quantity of our dairy and milk products nationally. These and other projects being driven by CUT are, indeed, the immediate results of Education 5.0 that is being championed by government.”

She said the financial investments that government made at CUT were already paying dividends and were advancing the push for the country to achieve an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

“With the National Development Strategy 1 being the anchor, we are already laying the foundation for the attainment of Vision 2030. As a province, Mashonaland West will endeavour to implement and drive government’s national development initiatives and policies,” she said.

Mliswa-Chikoka lauded CUT saying it was a shining example of a dynamic, progressive, vibrant and forward-hinking university that should continue to receive support from government and the other sectors to continue coming up with new innovations.

