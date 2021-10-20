EPL teams eye Zemura

BY HENRY MHARA

WARRIORS sensation Jordan Zemura has been linked with a number of English Premier League teams following his storming start to the season with AFC Bournemouth in the English Championship.

The Zimbabwean fullback is an integral part of the Cherries side, where he has played all 13 matches.

The high-flying Scot Parker-coached team is undefeated this term and currently top of the log standings in the English second division with 31 points, six above West Bromwich Albion.

Media reports in England yesterday suggested that the Warriors fullback’s pure performance for the team had caught the eye of a number of Premier League teams which are interested in snatching him in the next transfer window in January.

He is being linked with a move to Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, while Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is said to be an admirer of the hugely talented leftback, who can also play in midfield.

It is reported that City has had scouts watching him in recent matches.

Bournemouth are, however, believed to be reluctant to do business in the next transfer window as they regard Zemura as one of the most important players in their squad who can help them to win promotion back into the Premier League.

No comment could be obtained from him or his handlers yesterday

Zemura was signed by Bournemouth following a successful trial stint in 2019.

He made his debut for the team on September 15, 2020 in an EFL Cup tie against Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium, which his side won 11-10 on penalties after a 0-0 draw, with him converting his penalty in the shootout.

Zemura started in Bournemouth’s opening fixture against West Brom, his first league start for the club, with the game finishing 2-2.

An impressive start to the 2021/22 season saw Zemura win the club’s Player of the Month award for August, starting all the league games in an unbeaten opening to the season for the Cherries.

The London-born player scored his first professional goal when he netted twice against Barnsley on September 11, 2021 in a 3-0 win.

He returned to the scoresheet last week when finding the back of the net in the 2-0 win against Bristol City last week, before playing the whole match again against Stoke City on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old is emerging as the future star in the Warriors team and his performance for the Warriors in the back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Ghana this month gave a ray of hope for a bright future for the senior team squad, whose stars, many of them, are reaching the twilight of their careers.

