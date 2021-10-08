Devotion:Basics of prayer

By Erasmus Makarimayi

WITHOUT enough knowledge brought about by correct interpretation of the Bible, prayer can be a tall order. If the fundamental truth of the spiritual reality of our relationship with the Godhead is clear, then our fellowship and communion becomes lovely and enjoyable.

We are in Christ in faith and love, which means that we are not hanging on to God through fear or humanly established empty philosophies amounting to naught. Where the truth is known, hunger for prayer is stirred up. Erroneous and heretic presentation of another gospel puts barriers between God and us.

Jesus invites in John 14:13, New International Version, “And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Son may bring glory to the Father.” This is a sincere and appealing invitation, yet many don’t see it. Jesus clearly states, I will do. He’s willing. At this juncture I have to be clear that Jesus’ intention is not asking against divine will.

A simple example is asking Him for someone’s husband/wife. If you succeed, it wasn’t Jesus. Jesus already opened the door for prayer lest one may misguide us. We are attending a banquet as dignitaries with all expenses paid. Oh, how gracious is our Lord. Surely, whether alone or as corporate gathering, prayer time is so sweet and fulfilling to skip.

We also know the capacity of the One inviting us to use His name to ask for whatsoever. He told us in Matthew 28:18, New King James Version: “And Jesus came and spoke to them, saying: “All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth.” We are not going to fake humility by presenting unsatisfactory requests. Jesus has the authority here and above.

He doesn’t tolerate sickness and disease, so we’re not going to assume that He is testing our faith. Many times the devil wreaks havoc upon the church purchased by the precious blood of Jesus because of ignorance.

Picking the example used by Jesus for asking for the manifestation of the Holy Spirit gifts, we get the character and nature of our Father. He is not trying to limit us and He is generous in nature. Let’s read Luke 11:9-13, “(9) And I say unto you, Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. (10) For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened. (11) If a son shall ask bread of any of you that is a father, will he give him a stone? or if he ask a fish, will he for a fish give him a serpent? (12) Or if he shall ask an egg, will he offer him a scorpion? (13) If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children: how much more shall your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to them that ask him?”

Our underlying belief system will define how far we will go with our communion with the Father. If we are built on wrong knowledge, especially sin consciousness, we will try to run away from our Father while His arms are open to embrace us. I think some of you need to confess biblical truths till they sink in. For example, day and night claim verses like Romans 8:1: “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.” You are not condemned. Jesus isn’t condemning you. Please hear this and hear it until you hear it. Hear it from Jesus in John 3:17: “For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.”

I have heard many speaking bad and evil upon themselves and family whether children or parents. Please let’s speak well. Let’s stick to the Word. Let’s handle more in 1 John 3:19-23: “(19) And hereby we know that we are of the truth, and shall assure our hearts before him. (20) For if our heart condemn us, God is greater than our heart, and knoweth all things. (21) Beloved, if our heart condemn us not, then have we confidence toward God. (22) And whatsoever we ask, we receive of him, because we keep his commandments, and do those things that are pleasing in his sight. (23) And this is his commandment, That we should believe on the name of his Son Jesus Christ, and love one another, as he gave us commandment.”

Let me stress that if you are born again, it means you believed the Gospel already and you are of the truth. Don’t settle for less than who you are in Christ on the right hand of the Father.

Some are holding on to sin while God is looking at them through the eyes of the finished work of Christ. Hebrews 10:17, is emphatic, “And their sins and iniquities will I remember no more.” In prophecy, Psalm 103:12, had already assured us, “As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.”

In Christ Jesus, you’re as guiltless as He is. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.