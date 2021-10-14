Conservationist launches book

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Esigodini conservationist and philanthropist, Nobuhle Ndlovu, has penned her first book titled Woman After His Own Heart which she said sought to direct humanity issues on feminism to God.

Ndlovu, who works for Forestry Commission, told NewsDay Life & Style that the book, which was launched in Bulawayo last week, highlights the new yet old dimension of feminism affecting both married and single women.

“In a world where radical feminism is violating the human balance and, in the process breaking the activist, this book proposes a reconstruction of the portrayal of a woman, balancing the idea of an emancipated woman and a fearing child of God,” she said.

“The sensibilities of a woman are handled, both the married and the single woman and the transition to each stage is graciously handled.”

She said the book brought a fresh breeze to the otherwise misrepresented fermine space.

“The book is divided into two segments, in the first segment it touches on a woman in a journey of self-discovery through the heart of God. In the second segment, it narrows down to a prototype of a woman of remarkable character that can be emulated,” she said.

“The book interplays the physical and the spiritual issues that surround a woman in both instances.”

She said never before had the splitting of a woman’s space made more sense, indicating that as the text reaches its peak, she makes a bold submission that prayer can detangle the woman and those around her from shackles.

Inspite of the book’s title which suggests an exclusive read for women, the author raises issues that are pertinent to humanity. The reader is ushered into the text by an exposure of women in various stages of life from single to married woman.

Ndlovu said she spent most of her childhood in rural areas and fellowships at Kingdom Cathedral ministries.

Follow NewsDay on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe