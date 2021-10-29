Clinic eases burden on Matobo community

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

A NON-GOVERNMENTAL organisation, World Vision has partnered with the local authority to build a clinic in Matobo’s ward 4 in Matabeleland South, bringing relief to hundreds of villagers who used to walk long distances in search of health care services.

Ndabankulu Clinic was officially opened last Friday.

The clinic was constructed at a cost of just over US$250 000 by World Vision in partnership with the Matobo Rural District Council (RDC).

“We are proud that World Vision Switzerland committed funds towards the provision of this infrastructure. The community worked with the builders who were always hands-on,” said Matobo RDC chief executive officer Elvis Sibanda.

“The community of Ndabankulu has proved to be a winning team with their councillor and the traditional leaders. The community’s development structures, the clinic committee and their builders were always hands-on.”

According to Sibanda, the local authority plans to have a clinic in every ward.

“We are pleased that World Vision contributed immensely in this project as it funded the construction of the super structure, staff quarters and also equipped the clinic.

“The Health ministry provided part of the clinic equipment, nurses and funded the installation of the solar equipment. The business and diaspora community also assisted.”

Sibanda said they had other projects yet to be commissioned.

In several parts of rural Matabeleland, villagers walk several kilometres to the nearest health centres.