CITE sets healing, reconciliation festival dates

BY SHARON SIBINDI

THE Centre for Innovation and Technology (CITE) has set October 25 to 30 as dates for this year’s edition of the healing and reconciliation film festival, aptly named Asakhe Film Festival.

The festival will be held under the theme The Power of Memory.

CITE director Zenzele Ndebele told NewsDay Life & Style that the festival intended to highlight the importance of transitional justice using film and experts in the area of history and genocidal studies.

“The aim is to contribute to national healing and reconciliation efforts in Zimbabwe.

“This is part of our three-year project, confronting the past: national healing, reconciliation and transitional justice in Zimbabwe supported by the Netherlands Embassy,” he said.

“The project is built on three pillars namely, national healing and reconciliation; transitional justice and research and documentation of human rights abuses.”

Ndebele said the project would also focus on truth-telling as a way of finding closure for victims and also promoting reconciliation within communities.

“Truth-telling helps in community healing and preventing the recurrence of past abuses.

“It also helps identify the necessary reforms that can prevent such violations from happening again,” he said.

“CITE also uses alternative media platforms to promote dialogue on transitional justice in Zimbabwe with a focus on the historical injustices that occurred in Matabeleland and Midlands in the 1980s.”

He said activities during this year’s festival would include film screenings, online public lectures, and workshops with journalists on transitional justice.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic, most of this year’s activities will be restricted to a small group of guests and some of the activities will be done online,” he said.

“On October 25 and 29, we will launch a documentary titled One Night in 1983 which looks at the 11 men from Silobela who disappeared in January 1983, Children of The Genocide that talks to people whose parents were killed during the genocide”.