Chicken Inn cry foul

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CHICKEN INN coach Joey Antipas has criticised the Premier Soccer League (PSL), for picking Baobab Stadium in Mhondo-Ngezi as the venue for all Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final matches that will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Chicken Inn, who finished top of Group 2 in Bulawayo ahead of Highlanders, will clash with Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday in a mid-morning kick-off before Highlanders collide with FC Platinum at 3pm.

On Sunday, Cranborne Bullets clash with Harare City in the morning before Dynamos face Black Rhinos in the afternoon.

Antipas said the league management reneged on its promise that the group winners would get the benefit of playing their quarterfinal at home.

The outspoken gaffer said his team finished top of its pool and should have played at home, but instead it’s Ngezi who finished second in Group 3 playing at home.

Antipas accused PSL of double standards.

“The PSL is playing double standards here. We play group games and are made to fight to get to the top and get home advantage only to wake up in the morning you are just told you are playing away. This is below the belt. And to make matters worse, we are playing in the morning. That is grossly unfair; maybe only in Zimbabwe. But it just happened and there is nothing we can do about it. PSL has come up with a harsh stance,” Antipas said.

After cruising through to the quarter-finals, holders Highlanders’ coach Mandla Mpofu expects a tough match against Norman Mapeza’s FC Platinum.

“FC Platinum is a strong side. Even if we were playing at BF against either FC Platinum or Ngezi Platinum, it was going to be tough,” Mpofu said.

Fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Ngezi Platinum Stars (11 am), FC Platinum v Highlanders (3pm)

Sunday: Cranborne Bullets v Harare City (11am), Dynamos v Black Rhinos (3pm)

All matches at Baobab Stadium.

