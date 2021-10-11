Buffalo Range accident victims identified

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) identified three of the four victims who died on the spot on Sunday during an accident that occurred at the 8km peg along the Roy Buffalo Range road near Masvingo.

“ZRP managed to positively identify three out of the four who died during the accident, and the names are Wilbert Mutusva a male adult aged 43, Chiromo Ester a female adult aged 59, and Revai Machengete a female adult aged 39,” read a statement by ZRP national spokesperson Paul Nyathi.

He said police were appealing to the members of the public to visit Masvingo General Hospital mortuary to assist in the identification of one of the victims who is yet to be identified.

10 other people were injured during the accident.