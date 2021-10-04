Britain sends military to solve fuel crisis as driver shortage persists

British military personnel in combat fatigues arrived on Monday at a BP (BP.L) storage depot after the government ordered the army to help deliver fuel to tackle an acute shortage of truckers, a Reuters reporter said.

Britain’s supply chains for everything from pork, petrol and poultry to medicines and milk have been strained to breaking point by shortages of labour in the wake of the Brexit and COVID crises.

Panic buying of fuel amid the shortage of truckers triggered chaotic scenes across major cities last week with queues of drivers stacked up. Some have had fist fights over the pumps while others hoarded fuel in old water bottles.

“As an extra precaution, we’ve put the extra drivers on,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s finance minister, Rishi Sunak, told LBC radio.

“The situation has been improving now for I think over a week every day … it is getting better and as demand settles back to more normal levels the strong expectation is things will resolve themselves.”

Reuters reporters said they saw at least two dozen gas stations still closed across London and southern England. Drivers were still queuing outside those stations which were open.

The Petrol Retailers Association said about 22% of fuel stations in London and the southeast were still without fuel, and the association’s executive director, Gordon Balmer, said it might take a week to 10 days to get stocks back up to normal.