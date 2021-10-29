Brain drain, it’s time to act

GOVERNMENT has announced that plans are now underway to fulfil promised incentives to healthcare workers. The incentives fall short of demands made as health workers have been vocal that they do not want loans and free Wi-Fi, but living wages instead.

Zimbabwe can no longer afford to ignore the massive exodus of critical skills to more stable and opportunity-laden countries. The skills void caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has left many countries’ healthcare personnel depleted, and Zimbabwean health workers are leaving to fill these gaps and enjoy competitive salaries. Further, an increase in private healthcare institutions in Zimbabwe, which offer upmarket equipment, incentives and reasonable salaries has meant that health workers, especially nurses, are opting out of government employment whenever they are able.

Meanwhile, government has also been taking advantage of its infamously slow processing time to delay paperwork needed by international institutions intending to employ Zimbabwean health professionals.

Zesa Holdings executive chairperson Sydney Gata last week pointed out that Zimbabwean-trained professionals are responsible for the world-class standards other countries are enjoying. He pointed out that South Africa’s Eskom alone employs over 450 former Zesa employees.

Gata added that he has realised a need to invest in ways to boost staff morale to decrease the exit rate.

Enough with the empty promises, it is time for action. –Outspoken

Zanu PF to blame for economic mess

OUR failure to take action and stop all so-called new dispensation’s lies has brought us this mess.

We can blame the Zanu PF government all we want, but even when the universe has given us chances to make a change, we have done nothing.

We are our own worst enemies. I am fed up, guys, fed up of this nonsense, fed up of people such as Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi who think there is nothing wrong with this system and fed up of the fact that we are just sitting ducks who have allowed a few people to dictate our future and our children’s future. Even as I write this letter, nothing will happen.

Why?

Because even when someone tries to speak up, all we do is break them down, we don’t support each other.

The glaring reality is that very soon we will have nothing in the shops.

Very soon those bond coins are going to flood banks, the next step would be printing of notes after the dealers would have mopped all the foreign currency from the banks.

The government is taking the citizens for granted.

Their patience is being stretched to the limit for the second time inside 13 years.

The “useless” Zimbabwe dollar has been re-introduced through the back door when the reasons for its withdrawal way back in 2009 have not been fully addressed. –Poor Zimbabwean

Independent commissions must be impartial

Community members from Zaka and Gutu have expressed concern over the lack of swift response by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) and the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) after a resurgence of politically-motivated violence in Masvingo province.

This came out during social cohesion dialogues organised by community peace clubs working with Heal Zimbabwe in the two districts between October 25 and 26.

Participants noted that voter mobilisation by political parties has started and that in some cases, community members were forced to attend political meetings.

Participants also noted that the recent wave of organised violence in Masvingo against MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa tainted the possibility of violent-free elections in 2023.

The resurgence of political violence in Masvingo is worrying and shows that political intolerance and polarisation has reached shocking levels.

Participants also expressed concern over lack of action by the NPRC and ZHRC over the incidences of violence. What is really the role of these commissions?

In terms of the Constitution, these commissions are mandated to support and entrench human rights and democracy, but government has not condemned or investigating the violence.

This leaves people to question if the two commissions are independent and impartial.

The peace clubs resolved to continue documenting and reporting cases of human rights violations to the responsible institutions and also continue mediating conflicts in a bid to build social cohesion in local communities.

The meetings are part of Heal Zimbabwe’ efforts to empower local communities to help safeguard against human rights abuse and help build peaceful communities. Heal Zimbabwe utilises various strategies to address conflicts in local communities.

One of these ways is the use of community dialogues, an initiative for communities to discuss and collectively identify ways through which they can proffer solutions to problems in their communities.

The platforms also equip communities with relevant information on COVID-19, gender-based violence and human rights. Such platforms also facilitate local level conversations on pertinent issues affecting communities as well as create socially-cohesive communities. –Heal Zimbabwe Trust