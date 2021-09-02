Zesa lures back ex-staff

BY MOSES MATENGA

National power utility, Zesa Holdings, has started rehiring some of its former engineers as consultants to improve the country’s power supply.

Zesa executive chairman Sydney Gata yesterday confirmed the appointment of five former employees, adding that the company would continue to lure more experienced former technocrats.

Zimbabwe was in the last years hard hit by brain drain that saw skilled personnel leaving for greener pastures, and Zesa was not spared.

Over 400 of the power utility’s former workers are now in South Africa working for the neighbouring country’s power giants, Eskom, while dozens are in the United Kingdom, Australia, among others countries.

“I have an unflinching determination to deploy Zimbabwean professionals to come back and develop their country as this is how many economies have developed,” Gata said.

“We shall be putting more detailed developmental plans in line with the aspirations of the National Development Strategy (NDS)1 and Vision 2030. The irony is that, there is no noise when expatriates are hired, but when we look at our very own nationals,” he added.

He said the company was looking up to skilled locals in their quest to establish a projects department, protection department and the operations and maintenance of Hwange and other power stations.

“We are seeking for qualified Zesa people to come and take up these positions so as to enable universal access.”

Gata also confirmed that the appointments were in line with the laws of the country as they went through the Procurement Regulatory Authority (PRAZ) approvals.

“In terms of corporate governance, we are well-educated on this and post the forensic audit, we are now graduates of corporate governance and we followed all the PRAZ procedures. Each and every one of the appointees had attained the minimum qualifications of being a Zesa director and we will continue to engage only people who left Zesa without any issues or incidents,” the Zesa boss said.

“We have the commitment to bring back our people under the new dispensation and meet the targets of the NDS 1 and Vision 2030 for the benefit of the generality of Zimbabweans.”

Among the rehired consultants is Itai Utah, who Gata said is coming back from the United States and will be responsible for innovation technical services while renowned engineer Cletus Nyachowe will be consulting on the international business front.

Tanda Chisi returns to Zesa from the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority to consult on power projects. According to sources, more engineers had expressed interest in rejoining the power company.

Strategist and human resources expert Fortune Sambo will consult on business services. He is also a board member of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

The rehiring of skilled personnel is not unique to Zimbabwe as other countries in Europe are pursuing it under The grey beards concept.

Gata has also made internal transfers in the company to ensure efficient use of its human resource base.