Nakamba apologises

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has apologised to his Aston Villa team mates, technical staff and supporters after he missed a penalty, which saw his team exit the Carabao Cup against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

After a 1-1 draw in regulation time in which the Zimbabwean played a full game, Nakamba’a spot kick was saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Aston Villa eventually lost game 4-3 in a penalty lottery after Ashley Young also missed.

Nakamba took to Twitter to say sorry, but was quick point out that he will learn from it.

The penalty set back aside, Nakamba enjoyed a good game.

“I would like to apologise to all my team mates, coaching staff and most of all the fans who I have let down tonight. Be rest assured that I will learn from this mistake and come back stronger,” Nakamba said.

He will be hoping that he can make the starting line up when they travel to Old Trafford for a date with Manchester United in a league match tomorrow.

Twitter: @fmbele