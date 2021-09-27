Mutevedzi elevated to High Court bench

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday promoted chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi to the High Court bench, where he will be joined by eight other new judges who will be sworn in today.

Mutevedzi was appointed together with Rogers Manyangadze Foroma, Chipo Annie-Lucy Mungwari, Elijah Makomo, Never Katiyo, Joseph Chilimbe, Bongani Ndlovu, Samuel Deme and Catherine Kate Bachi-Muzawazi.

The appointments come soon after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) made recommendations to the President following public interviews held last month.

The JSC submits a list of recommended candidates to Mnangagwa, who assents or asks the JSC to submit a fresh set of names if he is not satisfied. The vacancies arose after some judges were fired, retired, or promoted to the apex court.

