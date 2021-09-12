Matabeleland cultural awards date set

BY SILAS NKALA

THE Matabeleland Cultural Awards Trust has set October 30 as the date for this year’s second edition of the cultural awards at Amakhosi Township Square in Bulawayo.

Trust chief executive Philani Ncube said several entries had been received since submissions opened on August 1.

The awards are meant to preserve and promote culture through activities such as painting, thatching and traditional dance, among others.

“We are calling upon stakeholders to rally behind these awards.

“Categories include poetry, traditional dance, weaving, arts and crafts, books and traditional food cookers,” Ncube said.

The first edition of the awards was held in 2019 and was suspended last year because of COVID-19.

The cultural celebrations are aimed at grooming young women and men with interpersonal skills to instil confidence and help preserve culture.